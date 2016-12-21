Worcester man charged with $20K tool ...

Worcester man charged with $20K tool theft

A Worcester man charged with breaking into two work vans in Framingham last week is now accused of breaking into a van in Natick and stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools, a prosecutor said Thursday in Natick District Court. Elvin Ramos, 34, broke into a van owned by Culligan Water Solutions, 21 Cochituate St., on Dec. 3 and stole $20,000 worth of tools, prosecutor Francesca Cone said during Ramos' arraignment.

