Worcester man accused of trying to gouge officer's eye gets probation

WORCESTER - A Country Club Boulevard man who was acquitted on three of the four charges against him while acting as his own lawyer was placed on probation Wednesday after being convicted of assault and battery on a police officer. Jones K. Appiah, 31, of 113 Country Club Blvd., arrested after an Aug. 3 altercation with Police Officer Michael Ryder in the parking lot of the Aldi supermarket at 500 Lincoln St., opted to represent himself during a jury-waived trial Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court.

