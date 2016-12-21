Worcester council delays action on Mount Carmel church historic district
Bishop Robert J. McManus has offered to delay demolition of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church until January 2018, to allow more time to explore ways to preserve the church. But such a delay is contingent upon the City Council and the Historical Commission not going forward with a proposal to create a local historic district for the church's Mulberry Street campus, the Rev.
