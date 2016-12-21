Worcester adjusts revenue projection to ease tax bills

In advance of this fiscal year's tax rates being set Tuesday night, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. has followed through on a City Council request and adjusted revenue projections for this year's municipal budget to produce additional tax relief for property owners. Mr. Augustus is recommending that the budget projection for local receipts - revenue generated from motor vehicle excise taxes, hotel/motel taxes, municipal fees, permits and licenses - be increased by $2.46 million.

