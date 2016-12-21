Westboro serial rapist pleads guilty to 2003 Hopkinton assault

A serial rapist serving time for two sexual assaults in Westboro pleaded guilty last week to another armed assault, in a Hopkinton woman's home in 2003, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Marcel G. Mota, sometimes identified as Marcelo Mota, terrorized the MetroWest area in 2003 when he sexually assaulted women after breaking into their homes.

