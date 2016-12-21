UMass Memorial executives encouraged by latest earnings report
WORCESTER – UMass Memorial Health Care Inc. executives touted the system's healthy earnings numbers from last fiscal year as evidence of an effective financial management strategy that is now going on three years. Even with uncertainty about how UMass Memorial will fare under a potentially disruptive new presidential administration and continually challenging health care market, hospital leaders remain confident their run of success will continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov 24
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC