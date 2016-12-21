Truck driver in Worcester pedestrian death 'never saw her'
The driver of a dump truck that ran over and killed an 81-year-old woman on July 14 on Ernest Avenue was arraigned in Central District court Wednesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide and driving to endanger. Philip Friedman, 60, of Paxton entered a not guilty plea and was released on $5,000 personal recognizance.
