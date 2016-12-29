Today's fast-moving storm will set up...

Today's fast-moving storm will set up an epic skiing weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Today New England will be hit by a fast-moving storm that will end up being a classic interior snowstorm for much of ski country and a much-needed rainstorm for the many other areas. Between the rain and the snow, a sloppy mess is forecast, with heavy wet snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12) Dec 7 irondealer1 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec 2 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec 2 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov 30 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
Boulevard. Nov '16 David Gray 1
News Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi... Nov '16 grommit 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,322 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC