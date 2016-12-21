Then & Now: Summer Street, Worcester
The location of the entrance to St. Vincent Hospital at Worcester Medical Center on Summer Street was once the site of the Caravan Coffee building. The construction of St. Vincent completely altered the landscape in this part of downtown Worcester.
