Then & Now: 33 Waldo St., Worcester
Henrietta Foster, one of the many children who inherited the property of prominent Worcesterite Dwight Foster, built this commercial building, the Dwight Foster Building, or the Foster Building for short, on her portion of a much larger downtown lot bequeathed by Dwight Foster. In 1896, this lot contained many smaller, wooden buildings, possibly used for manufacturing.
