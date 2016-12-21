Southbridge residents fear prospect of no plows this winter

Mr. Pelletz has notified the town in writing that he will no longer plow roads for his customers in the subdivisions, whose roads are privately owned by Mr. Pelletz's company and are not up to code. Githui Mwangi, who lives on 25 Quail Run in a subdivision called Hunter's Ridge near Route 131, said Friday he was "beyond upset" about the prospect of not having the hilly road plowed by either Mr. Pelletz or the town.

