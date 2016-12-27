Snow could be coming to Central Mass.

10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The National Weather Service in Taunton Tuesday issued a winter storm watch for western and central Massachusetts from Thursday morning through Friday evening. Winter storm watches are issued when there is at least a 50 percent chance of at least six inches of snowfall during the specified time.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Worcester County was issued at December 28 at 10:29AM EST

