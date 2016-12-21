Prosecutor: Debate over TV prompted W...

Prosecutor: Debate over TV prompted Worcester man to wave gun at family

An argument over which TV show to watch led to a Marlboro Street man threatening family members with a firearm early Christmas morning, a prosecutor said Tuesday. The suspect, 24-year-old Corey Hodgdon of 56 Marlboro St., was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Central District Court on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of improperly storing a firearm.

