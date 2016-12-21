Pedestrian hit on Worcester's Greenwo...

Pedestrian hit on Worcester's Greenwood St. is in critical condition

Thursday Dec 22

A 53-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car Wednesday near 266 Greenwood St. A 79-year-old woman driving south on Greenwood Street struck the man around 5 p.m. Wednesday as he walked north in the road, police said.

