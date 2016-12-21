Nor'easter expected to hit, but sligh...

Nor'easter expected to hit, but slightly less snow now forecast for Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The National Weather Service removed the winter storm watch late Wednesday afternoon and replaced it with a less-severe winter weather advisory, revising its expected snowfall totals further downward, to 2 to 5 inches. A winter storm warning remained in place Wednesday night for northern Worcester County, where snowfall predictions ranged from 6 to 12 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12) Dec 7 irondealer1 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec 2 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec 2 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov 30 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
Boulevard. Nov '16 David Gray 1
News Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi... Nov '16 grommit 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Worcester County was issued at December 28 at 11:29PM EST

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC