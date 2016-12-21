News | Woman Struck by SUV in Parking...

News | Woman Struck by SUV in Parking Lot of a Stop & Shop in Worcester

A woman was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe and had her legs run over while she was on the ground in the parking lot of the Grafton Street Stop & Shop in Worcester. On Wednesday, December 28, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Worcester Police responded to the Stop and Shop parking lot located at 949 Grafton Street for a report of a pedestrian accident.

