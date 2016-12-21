News | Monfredo: The Spirit Of Christmas Lives In "Coats For Kids" Project

Merry Christmas came early this weekend to the 2,333 students who received new warm outerwear from the Worcester Public Schools. Thanks to the outstanding efforts of Liz Vecchio, district information specialist of the Worcester Public Schools, who coordinated this special outwear program along with her committee- Principals Ivonne Perez, Luke Robert and Michelle Wilson, teacher Michael Lyons, and Doherty student Chris Riedy.

