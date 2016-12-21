New policies and equipment make Worcester ready for today's storm

Armed with new policies, procedures and equipment, city officials Thursday said the investments made over the past six months will pay dividends during today's expected storm. Speaking Thursday morning ahead of a snowstorm that might drop six inches of a snow in the city, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. outlined the improvements made after a top-to-bottom review of the city's winter operations, which came about after complaints about poor street conditions during the 2015-2016 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.