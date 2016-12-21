New policies and equipment make Worce...

New policies and equipment make Worcester ready for today's storm

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Armed with new policies, procedures and equipment, city officials Thursday said the investments made over the past six months will pay dividends during today's expected storm. Speaking Thursday morning ahead of a snowstorm that might drop six inches of a snow in the city, City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. outlined the improvements made after a top-to-bottom review of the city's winter operations, which came about after complaints about poor street conditions during the 2015-2016 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12) Dec 7 irondealer1 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec 2 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec 2 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov 30 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
Boulevard. Nov '16 David Gray 1
News Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi... Nov '16 grommit 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC