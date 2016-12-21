Mount Carmel Preservation Society win...

Mount Carmel Preservation Society wins a round in effort to save church in Worcester

Sunday Dec 18

The group fighting to save Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church from the wrecking ball has won a procedural round. The Historical Commission has agreed to hear a petition filed by the Mount Carmel Preservation Society, which is asking it to consider starting the study process for the creation of a historic district for the church's Mulberry Street campus.

