Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Situational Awareness Statement - December 28, 2016

At this time, the southeast and east coastal areas of the state are expected to receive mostly rainfall. However, interior Massachusetts, particularly to the north and west of Worcester, may receive moderate to heavy snowfall with accumulations of 12" to 18" in north central Massachusetts, and 6" to 12" in other areas west of Rte.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Worcester County was issued at December 29 at 4:56AM EST

