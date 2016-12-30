Man pleads guilty to 52 charges related to arson in Worcester County
A 33-year-old man was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison for setting dozens of fires in Worcester and Shrewsbury in 2012 and 2013, prosecutors said. Jonathan Shyllberg pleaded guilty in Worcester County Superior Court to 52 charges related to fires in December 2012 and the six months after, the Worcester district attorney's office said in a statement.
