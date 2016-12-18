Listen to win your way in

Sunday Dec 18

Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy are coming to the DCU Center in Worcester and 100 FM The Pike has your chance to win your way in! Keep it locked onto Cruisin' Bruce in the Mornin' ALL week long for your cue to call in to win! The 10th caller to 799-7453, when it airs, wins a pair of tickets to the show!

