Lifestyle | Worcester Common Oval Ice Rink Expands Weekend Hours
"Skaters have expressed a desire to skate under the bright lights of the Common, so Saturday and Sunday hours are being shifted one hour later to allow for more illuminated fun," said the city on their website. The Oval's new hours of operation on Saturdays and Sundays are 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Oval will also be open for daytime skating during school vacation weeks and on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
