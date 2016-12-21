Lifestyle | First Night Worcester is Set for 35th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration
The fireworks will be set off from the top of Bell Hill around and will be visible from anywhere in the First Night area. There will also be performances from the Worcester Kiltie Band, who are just coming off of a win at the 2016 World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland, as well as Nashville recording artist Steve Dorian.
