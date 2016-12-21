Leicester man charged in Worcester ba...

Leicester man charged in Worcester bank robbery

Monday Dec 19

A 27-year-old Leicester man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with a holdup at the Commerce Bank at 560 Park Ave. last week. Police said James Stewart was taken into custody on Saturday at 40 Temple St., the address of St. John's Catholic Church and food pantry.

