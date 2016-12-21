Historical Commission cancels Dec. 28 session on Mount Carmel
The Historical Commission has canceled an emergency meeting next week after the president of the Mount Carmel Preservation Society sought to delay consideration of creating a historic district for the church's Mulberry Street campus. The commission had scheduled the Dec. 28 session at the request of the Preservation Society, which is pushing back against an effort by the Diocese of Worcester to potentially raze the 88-year-old church building.
