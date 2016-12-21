Gene therapy for liver disease advancing with the help of adeno-associated viral vectors
Liver-directed gene therapy delivered using adeno-associated viral vectors to treat diseases such as hemophilia have advanced into human testing. The potential for continued technological improvements to expand the therapeutic applications of gene therapy to treat liver disorders and the remaining clinical challenges are examined in a comprehensive review article published in Human Gene Therapy , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.
