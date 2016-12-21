Explanation sought for increase in fatal fiery crashes
The most deadly fiery crash in Massachusetts this year came on Oct. 24, when five people were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 495 in Middleboro. It was one of 10 fiery crashes in the state that claimed at least 16 lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC