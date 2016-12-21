DA: Worcester man pulled gun in dispute to watch 'Star Wars'
WORCESTER – A city man who allegedly pulled a gun on his family on Christmas during an argument over TV wanted to watch "Star Wars," authorities said Thursday. Corey E. Hodgdon, of 56 Marlboro St., was held without bail Thursday in Central District Court after Judge Paul F. LoConto found him too dangerous to release.
