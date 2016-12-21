Cops: Gunman threatens own family
A SWAT team came to the rescue of a Worcester family early on Christmas Day after a 24-year-old threatened several relatives at gunpoint and kicked another in the head, police said. Police have not identified the suspect in accordance with the state's domestic violence law.
