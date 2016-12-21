Caroling on the Common in Shrewsbury on Friday Posted at
Join a Shrewsbury holiday tradition Friday evening at the annual carol sing on the town common with the Worcester Brass Consort for accompaniment . In the event of extreme winter conditions, the caroling will take place in the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury fellowship hall.
