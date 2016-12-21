Armed invaders rob Worcester apartmen...

Armed invaders rob Worcester apartment occupants

10 hrs ago

Police said there were no injuries in the home invasion; there were eight people home at the time, including six children who ranged in age from 8 to 17 years old.  Police got to the apartment around 6:50 p.m.; the victims told them five men had forced their way in through the rear door. The suspects had their faces covered; two of them were described as tall, and police said one of the tall men may have had a Jamaican accent.

