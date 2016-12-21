Armed invaders rob Worcester apartment occupants
Police said there were no injuries in the home invasion; there were eight people home at the time, including six children who ranged in age from 8 to 17 years old. Police got to the apartment around 6:50 p.m.; the victims told them five men had forced their way in through the rear door. The suspects had their faces covered; two of them were described as tall, and police said one of the tall men may have had a Jamaican accent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|1 hr
|DCF are MONSTERS
|5
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC