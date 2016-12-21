Agreement reached on proposed Islamic cemetery in Dudley
A contentious issue that has boiled for nearly a year over the siting of an Islamic cemetery appears headed for a resolution. Selectmen on Friday announced an agreement that calls for the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester to return to the Dudley Zoning Board of Appeals to complete the public hearing process that was interrupted in June 2016 when the society filed a lawsuit in State Land Court.
