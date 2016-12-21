95 Christmases and counting at home f...

95 Christmases and counting at home for Worcester family

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

When Swedish immigrants Francis and Lydia Anderson celebrated their first Christmas Eve at their new home at 238 Greenwood St., Mary Pickford was playing in “Little Lord Fauntleroy” at the Strand Theater, “talking machines” were on sale for $57.50 at a downtown piano store and a Christmas dinner “just like Mother's” could be had at the New Park Lunch on Franklin Street for a dollar. That was in 1921.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12) Dec 7 irondealer1 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec 2 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec 2 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov 30 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov 24 David Gray 9
Boulevard. Nov '16 David Gray 1
News Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi... Nov '16 grommit 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC