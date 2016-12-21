95 Christmases and counting at home for Worcester family

When Swedish immigrants Francis and Lydia Anderson celebrated their first Christmas Eve at their new home at 238 Greenwood St., Mary Pickford was playing in “Little Lord Fauntleroy” at the Strand Theater, “talking machines” were on sale for $57.50 at a downtown piano store and a Christmas dinner “just like Mother's” could be had at the New Park Lunch on Franklin Street for a dollar. That was in 1921.

