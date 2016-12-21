95 Christmases and counting at home for Worcester family
When Swedish immigrants Francis and Lydia Anderson celebrated their first Christmas Eve at their new home at 238 Greenwood St., Mary Pickford was playing in “Little Lord Fauntleroy” at the Strand Theater, “talking machines” were on sale for $57.50 at a downtown piano store and a Christmas dinner “just like Mother's” could be had at the New Park Lunch on Franklin Street for a dollar. That was in 1921.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov 24
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC