Wine Legend: Gaja, Barbaresco 2001
Angelo Gaja is universally acknowledged as the man who brought Barbaresco into the modern age, using barriques long before other producers had seen the benefits . Although this wine is a blend, it is sourced essentially from the same vineyards from which his father would have made the wine in the 1950s and 1960s.
