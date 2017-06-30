Wine and beer competition at HC Fair
Airport Road Vineyard and Winery is inviting wine and beer makers to compete in the first Wine and Home Brew Competition July 13 at the Henry County Fair in Mount Pleasant. Judging will be 5:30 p.m. in the tractor building on the McMillan Park grounds.
