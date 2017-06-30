What to eat with sparkling wines - Summer pairing ideas
Sparkling wine is the star of summer picnics and garden gatherings, but what's best to eat with favourites like Champagne, Prosecco, Cava and English sparkling? We asked people behind the stands at Decanter's Sparkling Exploration tasting in London for their ideal pairings... Sparkling wines have a reputation as aperitifs, but many of them are great at any point in a summer meal. Decanter asked those showing wines at the Sparkling Exploration tasting held at Church House in Westminster what their ideal summer wine pairings would be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|Pabloito
|22
|Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories
|Jul 3
|they just know wo...
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun '17
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC