Unfiltered: $300 Million Warship Christened with $8 Wine

Is there a more American wine tradition than smashing a bottle of bubbly, preferably across the bow of a 3,900-ton, 389-foot-long floating hulk of steel and ammo that will strike fear in the hearts of all enemies of freedom? On July 1, the United States Navy welcomed its newest combat ship to American waters at a shipyard in Wisconsin. In keeping with centuries of tradition, the ship was christened with a bottle of wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.