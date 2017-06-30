Tuscan coast wine resort opens in Bolgheri
A new wine 'town' with holograms of famous Italian winemakers, tastings, restaurants and self-catering apartments has opened in Bolgheri on the Tuscan coast. In June 2017, the wine resort threw open its doors in the recently restored Casone Ugolino, a farm estate once owned by the Della Gherardesca family.
