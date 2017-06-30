'The Sideways Effect:' How A Wine-Obsessed Film Reshaped The Industry

In the film Sideways , which earned an Academy Award in 2005 for Best Adapted Screenplay and boosted the careers of Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh, those descriptive words aptly captured the character of angst-ridden, wine-obsessed protagonist Miles Raymond, played with self-flagellating glee by Paul Giamatti. The same words also tell the story of an equally important, but liquid, character in the film: pinot noir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.