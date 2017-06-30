'The Sideways Effect:' How A Wine-Obsessed Film Reshaped The Industry
In the film Sideways , which earned an Academy Award in 2005 for Best Adapted Screenplay and boosted the careers of Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh, those descriptive words aptly captured the character of angst-ridden, wine-obsessed protagonist Miles Raymond, played with self-flagellating glee by Paul Giamatti. The same words also tell the story of an equally important, but liquid, character in the film: pinot noir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|Pabloito
|22
|Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories
|Jul 3
|they just know wo...
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun '17
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC