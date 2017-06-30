The Flying Winemaker gets Netflix deal

The Flying Winemaker gets Netflix deal

Eddie McDougall, aka The Flying Winemaker, has signed a deal with Netflix to air his self-titled 13-part food and travel documentary series, which showcases Asian wine and food pairings as he ventures through China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. From July 2017, audiences in Australia and New Zealand will initially be able to view The Flying Winemaker, which will then be rolled out to other global territories.

Chicago, IL

