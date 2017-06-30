Rapper Tyga backs 24kt gold-flaked sparkling wine

US rapper Tyga, the on-off boyfriend of Kardashian Kylie Jenner, appears to be venturing into the wine trade having backed a range of sparkling wines that contain 24kt flakes of gold. Tyga took to social media this week to promote the line, posting a picture of the fizz on Instagram with the caption: "My new champagne 24kt gold in the bottles yeeeeeeee."

