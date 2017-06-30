Rapper Tyga backs 24kt gold-flaked sp...

Rapper Tyga backs 24kt gold-flaked sparkling wine

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

US rapper Tyga, the on-off boyfriend of Kardashian Kylie Jenner, appears to be venturing into the wine trade having backed a range of sparkling wines that contain 24kt flakes of gold. Tyga took to social media this week to promote the line, posting a picture of the fizz on Instagram with the caption: "My new champagne 24kt gold in the bottles yeeeeeeee."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 1 hr if you 21
News Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories 18 hr they just know wo... 1
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun '17 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,385 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC