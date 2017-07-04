People have started ageing wine at the bottom of the ocean

In the balmy summer of 2015, French winemakers association Le Vins de Bandol decided to drop 120 bottles of red, white and rose wine 40 metres deep in the Mediterranean ocean, to see if sea bed aging gets better results than cellar aging. Now, obviously they kept the location a secret because of shifty sorts like you and me who would probably get our PADI license just to try and find it.

