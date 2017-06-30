Peel into an orange wine for an alter...

Peel into an orange wine for an alternative to ros

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Orange wines have been around for thousands of years, but have only recently become popular outside of eastern and central Europe. They're made from white grapes that are left in their skins for an extended period, allowing complex flavors, as well as their signature hue, to develop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 9 hr not nearly 24
News Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories Jul 3 they just know wo... 1
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun '17 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,314,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC