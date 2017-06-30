On Germany's Weinstrasse, there's more to Bad Duerkheim than delicious wine
Bad Duerkheim is famous for two things, and both have to do with wine - not surprising as the town is surrounded by vineyards on the German Wine Road . The first thing is the Duerkheimer Riesenfass, a giant wine barrel; the second is the annual Wurstmarkt, said to be the biggest wine fest in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|1 hr
|Liqual
|23
|Weekend Wine: Wine-making memories
|Jul 3
|they just know wo...
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun '17
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC