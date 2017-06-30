Oliver: Canada's Wine Capital
This is a solid fact that confronts every visitor who drives into this South Okanagan town on Highway 97. Facing both North and South, two big signs broadly and proudly proclaim "Oliver - Wine Capital of Canada." Oliver, named after John Oliver, the premier of British Columbia , was first inhabited around the end of the 19th century as a supply station for miners who were working in the nearby Fairview area.
