New Zealand School of Winegrowing kicks off next year after funding from wine industry
Marlborough Boys' College assistant principal James Ryan's push for a wine school for secondary students has become a reality thanks to funding from the industry. A school for high school students to learn the ins and outs of winemaking and viticulture will start next year after funding was found to get the project off the ground.
