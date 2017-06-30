Natural wine expert Dana Frank leaves Dame, joins Holdfast
Natural wine expert Dana Frank has left the Northeast Portland restaurant she opened last September and will be joining the team at Holdfast. Frank, who opened the natural-wine-focused Dame last fall with business partner Jane Smith, is leaving to focus on her upcoming book, Wine Food , and spend more time with her family, according to a press release.
