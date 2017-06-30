Natural wine expert Dana Frank leaves...

Natural wine expert Dana Frank leaves Dame, joins Holdfast

7 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Natural wine expert Dana Frank has left the Northeast Portland restaurant she opened last September and will be joining the team at Holdfast. Frank, who opened the natural-wine-focused Dame last fall with business partner Jane Smith, is leaving to focus on her upcoming book, Wine Food , and spend more time with her family, according to a press release.

