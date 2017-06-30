Michelin buys 40% of Wine Advocate
Michelin, the French tyre manufacturer and owner of the acclaimed Michelin restaurant guides, has announced it is buying a 40% stake in Robert Parker's Wine Advocate and the website RobertParker.com. Michelin said today that its decision to buy a 40% stake in Wine Advocate reflected a growing opportunity in combining food and wine reviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
