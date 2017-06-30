How West Bank wineries have uncorked success
Though the Golan is known as Israel's wine country, the West Bank is home to over two dozen celebrated wineries. Psagot Winery calls its Sinai wine an "unassuming but distinctive blend" of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon.
